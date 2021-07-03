Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce $36.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $38.64 million. Vericel posted sales of $20.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $166.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $167.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $212.27 million, with estimates ranging from $200.93 million to $235.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 248,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,216. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.21 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

