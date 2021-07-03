Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings per share of $3.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $17.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $30.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

