Zacks: Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.95 Million

Analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post sales of $181.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.03 million. Semtech reported sales of $143.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $721.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.64 million to $730.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $796.02 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.