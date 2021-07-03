Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AEYE stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,400 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.