Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Azul reported earnings per share of ($2.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at about $15,404,000. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at about $18,544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 7,749.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 759,441 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 211.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.55. 766,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

