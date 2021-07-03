Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce $72.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.89 million. BGSF reported sales of $62.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $304.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.96 million to $305.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.