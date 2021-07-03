Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Brokerages predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report sales of $72.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $72.50 million. EXFO reported sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXFO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

EXFO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. 58,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EXFO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXFO during the first quarter valued at $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

