Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

