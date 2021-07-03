Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Pegasystems reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.09 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

