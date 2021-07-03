Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post sales of $4.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 million and the highest is $4.38 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $19.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

