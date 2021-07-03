Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 100,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,310. The firm has a market cap of $390.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

