Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report sales of $28.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the highest is $29.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $120.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $122.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 523,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. 123,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,597. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $451.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

