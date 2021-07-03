Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report sales of $869.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $819.63 million to $883.80 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $476.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 499,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

