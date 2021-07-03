Zacks: Brokerages Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 122,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

