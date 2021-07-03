Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report sales of $34.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.27 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $146.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.86 million to $151.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $164.04 million, with estimates ranging from $158.44 million to $167.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.44. 106,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,054. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

