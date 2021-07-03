Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. 348,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in CVB Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CVB Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: 52 Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.