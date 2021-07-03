Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. 348,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in CVB Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CVB Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.