Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 206,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 82,763 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 840,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,380. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

