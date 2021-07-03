Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

