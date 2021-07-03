Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,759 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 251,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 383,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,638. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $805.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

