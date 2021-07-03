Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.