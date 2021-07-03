Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

CMPS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $37.27 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.