Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Hold

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

