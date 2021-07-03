Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.07.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $210.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Saia has a twelve month low of $114.74 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

