Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Hold

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 495 shares of company stock valued at $40,066 over the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

