Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PINE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $238.92 million, a P/E ratio of 123.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.