Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CAMT opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47. Camtek has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.