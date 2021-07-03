Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $482.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions. Also, it is benefitting from solid demand across heaters, lighting, pumps, filters and pool remodelling. Meanwhile, Pool Corp is committed toward returning more value to shareholders. The company continues to anticipates robust earnings growth in 2021. For the year 2021 it expects earnings per share in the range of $11.85-$12.60. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with rise in labor and delivery costs, increased investments in information technology systems and hardware remain concerns.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

POOL opened at $466.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool has a 12-month low of $268.50 and a 12-month high of $470.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

