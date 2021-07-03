Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

FBC opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

