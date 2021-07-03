Zacks Investment Research Upgrades loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get loanDepot alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

loanDepot stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98. loanDepot has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on loanDepot (LDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.