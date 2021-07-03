Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) to Buy

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OXINF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

