Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to “Hold”

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Progress Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Progress Software by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

