Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Buy

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Recro Pharma stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

