Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $201.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth $3,350,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

