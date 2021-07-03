Zalando’s (ZLNDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.51. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

