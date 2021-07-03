Zealium Hits Market Capitalization of $34,526.73 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Zealium has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $34,526.73 and $12.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00404945 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,567,934 coins and its circulating supply is 16,567,934 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

