Zigcoin Price Reaches $0.0700 on Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $706,680.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.00686028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00080165 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,574,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

