Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.07.

Shares of ZM opened at $388.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.83. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,894 shares of company stock worth $80,580,465 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

