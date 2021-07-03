ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $966,820.44 and $54,386.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

