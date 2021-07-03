Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.78. The company had a trading volume of 838,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,548. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

