Zymeworks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 781 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 876% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

