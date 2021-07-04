$0.24 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,956. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.