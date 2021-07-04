-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.76.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.