$0.31 EPS Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after buying an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 336,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

