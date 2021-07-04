-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Myovant Sciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYOV. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $790,384. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 395,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,115. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

