$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

GSL stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

