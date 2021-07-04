-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $11,335,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 376,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

