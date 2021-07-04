$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Franchise Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of FRG opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,964 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

