$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.12. 332,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,148. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $232.53 and a one year high of $325.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.46. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $93,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,704.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,197 shares of company stock worth $4,510,317 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Veeva Systems by 31.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

