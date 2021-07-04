$1.43 EPS Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.48. The Timken posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Timken by 33.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after buying an additional 306,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. 313,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.