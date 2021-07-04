10,800 Shares in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of United States Gasoline Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $36.87 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $36.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.